

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (LOGI), in partnership with Riot Games, introduced a series of collectible League of Legends PC gaming gear. The products include the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and the Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mouse pad.



Peter Kingsley, CMO of Logitech G, said: 'We built this collection in collaboration with the League of Legends team, based on the idea of marrying our pro-level products and technologies with League of Legends iconic Hextech designs.'



Logitech G noted that all products are available at LogitechG.com.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de