

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK) on Tuesday said it has won contract worth about 230 million euros for the Line 18 of the 'Grand Paris Express' network.



The contract is to supply rolling stock for the 100% automatic rapid transit network located in Ile-de-France, France. The deal also includes providing solutions for driverless automated systems, data transmission, centralised supervision controls and the overall integration of the transport system.



Line 18 is a 35 kilometer-long automatic metro line with 14 kilometers of overhead lines connecting Orly airport and Versailles Chantiers.



The contract is co-financed by Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités.



'Alstom teams are especially proud to win the contract for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network. After the Toulouse metro system, awarded to us last year, this contract award is further recognition of our expertise in integrated turnkey metro systems and digital mobility. This contract also points to the renewed confidence of our customers, Île-de-France Mobilités and Société du Grand Paris,' said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALSTOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de