

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), a technical services firm, on Tuesday said it received an extension to its Project Management Resources or PMR contract with EDF Nuclear Generation, operator of the U.K.'s nuclear power plants, from April 2022 to March 2024.



The Dallas-headquartered firm is expected to receive over $44 million from the extension of its existing contract, EDF said.



The Jacobs team is expected to continue to support the stations, which account for about 17 percent of the country's electricity output.



The contract involves supporting the seven advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations, including the transition from generation to defueling, and the long-term operation program for the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor.



At NYSE, Jacobs Engineering Group had closed at $133.99 per share on Monday, a decline of one percent, compared to its previous close.



