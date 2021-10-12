

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday as a rally in oil and other commodity prices lost some steam amid concerns surrounding inflation and Evergrande's debt crisis.



Meanwhile, U.K. retail sales growth eased sharply in September as fuel shortages and wetter weather weighed on consumer confidence, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed.



Retail sales grew only 0.6 percent on a yearly basis in September after rising 3 percent in August. At the same time, like-for-like sales fell 0.6 percent annually. U.K. employment increased sharply in September, separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 207,000 to a record 29.2 million in September.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 42 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,104 after gaining 0.7 percent on Monday.



Entain, a global sports-betting and gaming entertainment group, was little changed after it announced net gaming revenue growth of 4 percent for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021.



easyJet lost 2.2 percent. The airline said, during fourth quarter, it flew 17.3 million seats, operating 58 percent of fiscal 2019 capacity with a stronger performance on intra-European and U.K. domestic routes.



De La Rue shares rallied 2.5 percent. Issuing a trading update for the six months ended 25 September 2021, the passport and banknote printer said outlook for the financial year 2021/22 continues to be in line with the Board's expectations.



EKF Diagnostics Holdings jumped 2.6 percent. The maker of central laboratory products said it has completed the acquisition of ADL Health, a PCR-focused testing laboratory.



