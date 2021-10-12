

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its inaugural ESG Investor Briefing on Wednesday, medical device maker Medtronic plc (MDT) said Tuesday it continued to work toward its goal of achieving carbon neutral operations by FY30 and minimized its environmental footprint.



The company has reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 11% year-over-year and sourced 25% of energy from renewable and alternative sources, progressing both metrics toward FY25 goals of 50% respectively.



The company also added that it collected more than 4 million products through takeback programs, diverting 217 metric tons of product waste from landfills.



Looking ahead, the company said it will complete packaging improvements to reduce packaging waste by 25% for targeted high-volume products by FY25, compared to a FY21 baseline. It will also minimize the impact of Instructions for Use (IFUs) through a 35% paper reduction by FY27, compared to a FY21 baseline.



