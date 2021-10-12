

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported that it delivered 85 commercial planes in the third quarter.



'We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers,' the company said.



'Our defense and services teams delivered across several key programs. In our commercial business, we increased 737 MAX deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 MAX to service in more international markets.'



The company delivered 66 737 jets in the three month period, and 11 767 jets.



For the year to date period, Boeing said it delivered 241 jets this year as the commercial recovery continues.



'We are also continuing to complete comprehensive inspections across the 787 production system and within the supply chain, while holding detailed, transparent discussions with the FAA, suppliers and our customers. Production resources remain focused on inspections and rework and the 787 production rate remains lower than five airplanes per month. We will continue to take the time needed to ensure the highest levels of quality. While these efforts continue to impact deliveries, we're confident this is the right approach to drive stability and first-time quality across our operations and to position the program for the long term as market demand recovers,' the company added.



