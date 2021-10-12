

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular doughnut company Krispy Kreme (KKD), is going to change its name to match the Halloween spirit. As per reports, the name is going to be 'Krispy Skreme.'



The company is also going to dish out many offers to entice the customers. Krispy is also going to introduce a collection of new doughnuts. These will be Abra Cat Dabra doughnut, Enchanted Cauldron doughnut, Bewitched Broomstick doughnut, and Spooky Sprinkle doughnut which are going to be available from Monday.



The Enchanted Cauldron is a glazed chocolate doughnut with Kreme. It also has a pretzel that looks like a witch's broomstick to complete the decoration. Abra Cat Dabra is again another glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and garnished with black sanding sugar and as the name suggests, looks like a cat. The Spooky Sprinkle is the typical Halloween doughnut, glazed, dipped in orange icing, and decorated with sprinkles.



That is not all, the celebrations will start October 16 and will take place every Saturday. During these days, the guests can get a dozen of doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at the regular price. The company is calling this campaign, 'Saturday Scary Sharies.' These special dozen will come in a box that resembles a spell-book and will be available till the stock lasts.



Chief marketing officer of the company, Dave Skena, said in the press report, 'We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we're turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals. Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we'll give you a free doughnut.'



The company also said that every individual who will visit a Krispy Skreme outlet on October 31st will receive a free doughnut even without making any purchase.



