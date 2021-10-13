

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brian Goldner, the CEO, and chairman of famous toymaker, Hasbro (HAS) has passed away Tuesday at the age of 58.



He was at the helm of the company for more than two decades and led the expansion of the company from making toys and games to making movies, VR experiences, music, and live-action.



He was battling cancer since 2014 and had taken medical absence late last week to receive treatment. Goldner joined Hasbro back in 2000 and assumed his role as the CEO of the company in 2008. He was also on the board of directors of ViacomCBS and the chairman of the Compensation Committee.



Rich Stoddart, the former CEO of InnerWorkings Inc, has been appointed as the interim CEO of the company. Stoddart said, 'Brian's work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched.'



The company said in a press statement, 'Through his tireless work ethic and unwavering focus, he expanded the Company beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and beyond, to ensure Hasbro's iconic brands reached every consumer. The culmination of his pioneering strategy was the 2019 acquisition of independent entertainment studio eOne.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

