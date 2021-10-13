

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) reported long-term data that reinforced the benefit of early initiation and ongoing treatment of OCREVUS on disability progression in relapsing multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis. The company noted that OCREVUS data from all trials consistently showed a favourable benefit-risk profile over eight years.



In phase III OPERA I and OPERA II open-label extension trial, earlier intervention with OCREVUS resulted in a 35% reduction in the risk of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis needing a walking aid over seven and a half years compared with patients who switched from interferon beta-1a to OCREVUS after the 96-week double-blind period.



In phase III ORATORIO OLE trial, earlier intervention with OCREVUS resulted in a 29% reduction in 48-week confirmed disability progression in patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis over eight years compared with patients who switched to OCREVUS from placebo after the double-blind period of at least 120 weeks.



Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer, said: 'Additionally, the new safety analysis of the shorter two-hour OCREVUS infusion is encouraging particularly for groups that are often underrepresented in clinical trials.'



