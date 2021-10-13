

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L, GRUB) said it processed 266 million orders in the third quarter of 2021, a 25% increase from a year ago. Gross Transaction Value or GTV was 6.8 billion euros, up 23% from last year.



For the full year 2021, the company continues to project: order growth (excluding Grubhub) above 45% year-on-year; GTV (incl. Grubhub on a combined basis) to be in a range of 28 billion euros to 30 billion euros; adjusted EBITDA margin (including Grubhub on a combined basis) in a range of minus 1% and minus 1.5% of GTV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de