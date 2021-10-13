

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) reported a further increase in funds under management in the third quarter driven by very strong net inflows and solid investment performance. Looking forward, the Group sees positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, with a high level of client engagement on a number of larger institutional mandates across its systematic long-only and multi-manager strategies.



Funds under management or FUM, increased by 3% to $139.5 billion in the third quarter. The Group recorded net inflows of $5.3 billion and positive investment performance of $0.4 billion, during the quarter.



