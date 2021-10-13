

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update for the period from 1 July to 10 October 2021, Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV.L) said the positive start to the new fiscal year has continued in recent weeks with private reservations remaining strong. The Group remains on track to deliver both its fiscal 2022 and medium term targets.



Net private reservations per average week was 281 compared to 288, a year ago. Net private reservations per active outlet per average week was 0.85 compared to 0.87. In the period, the Group delivered 3,699 home completions (including JVs), down 8.3% from last year.



Barratt Developments Plc also confirmed that Mike Scott will be joining the Group as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer on 6 December 2021.



