

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, confirmed that its air sampler, BioFlash, can detect SARS-CoV-2 variants including the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), Beta variant (B.1.351), Gamma variant (P.1), the Kappa variant (B1.617.1), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Delta plus variant (B.1.617.2.1).



The company is currently confirming the ability to detect the Lambda variant, with results likely available in Autumn.



In January, Smiths Detection announced that BioFlash was capable of detecting airborne SARS-CoV-2 by the United States Army of Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

