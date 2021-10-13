

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) said that it appointed Jo Hartley as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.



Jo will join the company in mid-April 2022, replacing Loraine Woodhouse, who has announced her intention to retire from a full-time plc role.



Loraine will remain with the business and in post until the fiscal year 2022 Preliminary Results in June 2022, at which point she will step down from her role and pass her responsibilities to Jo.



Jo Hartley joins Halfords from Virgin Active, where she has been Group CFO since 2015. Jo began her career at Deloitte UK, before moving to Tesco in 1999. At Tesco, Jo performed a number of roles, including Finance Director for convenience stores, operations and then property for Tesco UK, before spending time as CFO of Tesco Poland and latterly leading the finance function for Tesco UK as Interim Finance Director.



