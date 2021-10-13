

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN), a global professional services company with capabilities in digital, cloud and security on Wednesday announced the completion of its acquisition of Benext, a product consulting company specializing in product management, agile coaching, cloud-based development and data science.



Accenture had announced its intent to acquire BENEXT on September 7, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition adds approximately 160 professionals to OCTO Technology, which is part of Accenture, and more broadly expands the European and global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. OCTO Technology is a technology consultancy specializing in digital transformation and software development.



France-based Benext is a full-stack, product consulting company that helps clients design, organize, deploy, and manage digital products.



Shares of Accenture closed Tuesday's trading at $327.69, up $1.19 or 0.36 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

