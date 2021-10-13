

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for August. Economists expect industrial output to fall 1.6 percent on month, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the pound and the franc, it climbed against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1556 against the greenback, 131.24 against the yen, 0.8481 against the pound and 1.0730 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de