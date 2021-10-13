

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors cheered positive trade figures from China.



Chinese export growth unexpectedly accelerated in September, providing some relief to those worried about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.



As concerns mount over high global inflation, traders await U.S. consumer price data later in the day for further direction.



Closer home, Eurostat data released earlier in the day showed Eurozone industrial production fell in August due to supply-chain bottlenecks and slowing global trade.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,566 after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.



Luxury goods maker LVMH rose nearly 2 percent after announcing improved earnings for the third quarter, with 40 percent organic revenue growth across its brands compared to 2020.



