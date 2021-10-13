

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $29.65 billion from $29.26 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.69 Bln. vs. $9.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.74 vs. $2.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.00 -Revenue (Q3): $29.65 Bln vs. $29.26 Bln last year.



