

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Limited (INFY) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 rose to $733 million or $0.17 per share from $653 million or $0.15 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenues grew to about $4.00 billion from $3.31 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Revenues in constant currency terms grew by 19.4% year-over-year.



The company has announced interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees per share for fiscal year 2022.



Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022 is revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%. Margin guidance is retained at 22%-24%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFOSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de