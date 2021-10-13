

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased in August as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 10.2 percent rise in July, as estimated.



The industrial production volume increased 2.6 percent yearly in August, as initially estimated.



The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in August. The largest contribution came from manufacture of electrical equipment.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.7 percent in August, following 0.6 percent decline in the preceding month, as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de