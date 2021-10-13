

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation remained stable in September as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent yearly in September, same as seen in August, as estimated.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.9 percent yearly in September, same as in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.9 percent in September, after a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month. This was in line with initial estimate.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, remained unchanged at 1.3 percent annually in September, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP gained 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent decline in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.9 percent.



