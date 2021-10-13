

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated, as initially estimated, in September to the highest level since 1993, final data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 4.1 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate published on September 30.



The latest inflation was the highest since December 1993, when the price growth was 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged, as initially estimated, in September.



EU harmonized inflation advanced to 4.1 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month, the harmonized consumer prices gained 0.3 percent.



The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimates published on September 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

