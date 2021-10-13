

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) said it expects loss per share for the third-quarter to be between $0.34 and $0.40, and adjusted loss per share of $0.23 - $0.29. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.08 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company projects preliminary sales for the third-quarter to be about $180.0 million. Analysts expect quarterly revenues of $191.74 million.



Third quarter 2021 operating loss is expected to be between $8.2 million and $9.2 million. Adjusted operating loss is expected to be between $6.2 million and $7.2 million.



The company said it will provide an update regarding its previously provided full-year 2021 financial guidance during its third quarter earnings 2021 conference call.



The company will webcast its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call live on October 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



