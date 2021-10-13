

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Environmental consulting firm Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., (J) on Wednesday said it has been awarded a Defense Facilities contract for planning and engineering services by the U.S. Army's Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).



The three-year contract is aimed at integrating Engineering With Nature (EWN) approaches within the Department of Defense (DoD) facilities. The financial details of the contract have not been disclosed.



Under the contract, Jacobs would be collaborating with ERDC's EWN program leadership and their strategic partners to achieve three primary objectives. These include engaging the DoD facilities community on nature-based solutions for resilience; developing an EWN roadmap for DoD; and creating technical guides for application of nature-based solutions for DoD facilities.



Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group closed Tuesday's trading at $133.00, down $0.99 or 0.74 percent from previous close.



