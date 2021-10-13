

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) and LG Electronics USA announced Wednesday that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, is now available on LG Smart TVs in the U.S., including LG's line-up of award-winning LG OLED TVs and LG QNED MiniLED TVs. It will be available on 2018-2021 Smart TV models.



LG customers will now have direct access to their favorite real-life series and exclusive originals across genres including True Crime, Home, Love & Relationships, Food, Paranormal & Unexplained and Adventure, as well as groundbreaking documentaries.



discovery+ is also the streaming home of Halloween this October providing LG customers with Halloween-themed series and specials during 'Ghostober,' premiering across categories all month long.



LG Smart TV owners can now access discovery+ on the TV's webOS platform by opening the discovery+ app using their remote or, when available, by saying 'discovery plus' directly into their LG Magic Remote.



discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.



discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content.



