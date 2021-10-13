

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video streaming giant Netflix has inked a multi-year feature film deal with French actor and comedian Omar Sy close on the heels of the smashing success of his French TV series 'Lupin' on Netflix. This deal is part of Netflix's efforts to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world in partnership with leading artists.



Following the deal, Sy's Paris and LA-based production company will develop original films for Netflix, with Sy starring in and acting as executive producer on the projects.



Gaelle Mareschi, Director, International Original Film for Netflix in France noted, 'We have been lucky enough to have worked closely with Omar for a number of years and are excited to now expand our partnership further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences.'



Sy said, 'I have experienced Netflix's collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world.'



Sy is already starring in Netflix's latest live-action series Lupin as Assane Diop, a character inspired by thief Arsène Lupin's French story. Lupin is one of Netflix's most popular series to date which is created by George Kay. The first three episodes have been directed by Louis Leterrier.



Sy is partnering again with Louis Leterrier on his upcoming action comedy film, Tour de Force, co-starring Laurent Lafitte and launching on Netflix globally in 2022.



In June, Netflix had inked a deal with Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners for multiple new feature films per year. This partnership deal was a significant achievement for Netflix as Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in the history of Hollywood.



Spielberg has won the Best Director award two times at the Academy Awards. He has become a household name by directing blockbusters like Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones series and Jurassic Park.



These deals show the changing dynamics in Hollywood, where streaming services have now started to become big players in the industry. Traditional movie studios like Disney (DIS) and WarnerMedia have also launched their own streaming apps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

