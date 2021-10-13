

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Star Trek star Wiliam Shatner completed his trip to space on Blue Origin's spacecraft on Wednesday. He became the oldest space tourist to touch the sky at the age of 90.



The inclusion of Captain James T. Kirk from Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek is rolling back the days for many of his fans worldwide.



Blue Origin on October 5 had said that William Shatner will be partnered by the Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations of the company, Audrey Powers.



They boarded the New Shephard NS-18 on October 12 from Blue Origin's Texas-based Launch Site One along with Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries



After landing, Shatner called his experience, 'That was unlike anything they described.' He also said, 'I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it.'



After landing, Shatner sent out a tweet saying, 'I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.'



Shatner is currently the host and executive producer of The UnXplained on The History Channel.



]Powers has been one of the key members who were behind the company's success in flying passengers to the moon. Powers has been in a flight controller for NASA with as many as 2000 hours of console time under her belt for the International Space Station Program. Due to her experience, Powers serves as a reserve pilot and chairs the Board of Directors of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation.



