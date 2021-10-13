

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Wednesday said its Chief Financial Officer Rahul Mathur will resign from the company, effective November 15, 2021, to pursue another opportunity outside of the semiconductor industry.



The company said it has commenced a formal search for a new CFO. Keith Jones, current vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller at Rambus, will serve as interim CFO.



'Rahul has been an integral part of our transformation as a product company over the last several years. I would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his next opportunity,' said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer at Rambus. 'Rambus is well positioned for continued profitable growth with exciting opportunities ahead of us. Keith brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am confident he will lead the organization through a successful transition.'



Separately, Rambus affirmed its previously issued guidance for the third quarter fiscal year 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RAMBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de