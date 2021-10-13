

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has submitted a report claiming that android devices are 15 to 47 times more vulnerable to malware attacks due to its sideloading feature.



The report came in defiance of the European Commission's proposed Digital Market's Act which would've made it mandatory for Apple devices to support sideloading apps. The company submitted a report named Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps to drive their argument home.



The document said, 'Android smartphones are the most common mobile malware targets and have recently had between 15 and 47 times more infections from malicious software than iPhone. A study found that 98 percent of mobile malware targets Android devices. This is closely linked to sideloading: In 2018, for example, Android devices that installed apps outside Google Play, the official Android app store, were eight times more likely to be affected by potentially harmful applications than those that did not.'



The California-based phone maker also added that the iPhones are seldom targeted by malware if they are not specifically hacked by the nation-state, shadowing to the Pegasus hack. 'experts generally agree that iOS is safer compared to Android, in part because Apple does not support sideloading,' added the company.



Apple argued that, if sideloading is made mandatory, the miscreants may take advantage of it by tricking people, who don't want to sideload, into sideloading and thus making their hardware and personal information vulnerable.



CEO Tim Cook had previously said that sideloading will not only destroy the security of iPhones but also take away the measures Apple has taken for years to make its App Store platform secure and trustworthy for the users.



The entire fiasco started with Apple not agreeing to accept third-party apps on its phones which made Fortnite creators miss out on access to all the iPhone and iPad users after it was banned from the App store.



