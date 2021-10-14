

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker Group (SUEZF.PK) said, due to a significant jump in the second quarter, the group's consolidated operating result edged up moderately in first half of financial year. While the special products segment's revenues fell slightly, the fruit segment's rose moderately and the sugar, CropEnergies and starch segments' were significantly higher, the Group said. For fiscal 2021/22, the Group's consolidated operating result guidance range is unchanged. A significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segment, Südzucker noted.



First half operating result increased to 134 million euros from 129 million euros, prior year. EBITDA was at 278 million euros compared to 276 million euros. Result from operations increased to 127 million euros from 118 million euros. Group revenues increased to 3.60 billion euros from 3.35 billion euros.



For fiscal 2021/22, the Group expects consolidated revenues of 7.1 billion euros to 7.3 billion euros, revised from previous forecast of 7.0 billion euros to 7.2 billion euros. Consolidated group operating result is expected to range unchanged between 300 million euros and 400 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUEDZUCKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de