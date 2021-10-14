

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) reported EMA approval of a shorter 90-minute Gazyvaro infusion time, administered in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated or untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. The regular rate of infusion can take approximately three to four hours, the company noted.



Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer, said: 'Reducing the amount of time patients need to be in hospital has the potential to improve their treatment experience whilst also increasing efficiency for institutions and healthcare systems.'



Following the approval, Gazyvaro's label update is being implemented immediately. Also, Roche is planning to launch short duration infusion Gazyvaro for patients in the EU with previously treated and untreated advanced follicular lymphoma as soon as possible.



