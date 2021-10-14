

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising company Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) on Thursday reported 11.2 percent organic growth for the third quarter, with double-digit growth in all the regions.



In the third quarter, the Group said, organic growth was 10.9 percent for the U.S., 10 percent for Europe and 12.5 percent for Asia. In the U.S., Epsilon delivered 13 percent growth and Publicis Sapient was at 20 percent.



On a two-year basis, Group organic growth was 5 percent. On the same basis, Asia was at 2 percent growth, Europe returned to pre-pandemic levels and the U.S accelerated to 8 percent growth.



Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said it now expects organic growth of 8.5 - 9 percent versus prior guidance of 7 percent. Also, the Group now expects operating margin upwards, to slightly above 17 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

