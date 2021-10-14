

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) said it recorded continued sequential improvement in performance in third quarter with revenue up to 83% on the same period in 2019 on a constant currency basis. The Group continues to project underlying profit before tax for 2021 to be in line with management's previous expectations. Also, the Group continues to expect robust positive free cash flow in 2021.



On 21st September, National Express Group announced the potential all-share combination with Stagecoach. The Group noted that discussions and reciprocal due diligence continue and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de