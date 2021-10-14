

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Capital, Legal & General's (LGEN.L) primary alternative asset manufacturer, said the demand for alternative assets is significant, and it is excited about growth prospects. By 2025, Legal & General Capital targets to grow: alternative asset portfolio to approximately 5 billion pounds; returns on the alternative asset portfolio of 10-12%; and 500 million pounds to 600 million pounds of operating profit from alternatives, or 600 million pounds-700 million pounds from LGC in total.



Laura Mason, CEO of Legal & General Capital, said: 'By investing in and developing high quality alternative assets, LGC generates attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders, structures attractive long-duration investments for LGR and, increasingly, provides compelling alternative investment opportunities for third party investors.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LEGAL & GENERAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de