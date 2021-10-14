

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) on Thursday said its estimated Assets Under Management (AUM) in the first quarter declined 3.3% quarter-on-quarter to $91.3 billion from $94.4 billion in the fourth quarter.



A $3.1 billion decline in AUM included net outflows of $1 billion and negative investment performance of $2.1 billion, the company noted.



'While certain of Ashmore's strategies underperformed, as is typical in such a market environment, equity and investment grade strategies outperformed. Relative performance over one, three and five years remains broadly consistent with the position in June,' Ashmore said.



