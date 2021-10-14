

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading statement for the 13 weeks ended 26 September 2021, Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L, DPZ) said trading momentum continues with strong growth in sales and order count. Digital momentum continues with new App now accounting for 42.1% of system sales, the Group said. Looking forward, Domino's Pizza Group noted that the changes to the rate of VAT will impact its reported system sales growth in the second half of the year. The Group is confident that its vertically integrated business model can adapt quickly to changing market conditions to sustain performance and deliver on expectations for the full year.



For 13 weeks ending 26 Sept 2021, system sales were 375.8 million pounds, up 9.9% year-on-year. Like-for-like system sales growth, excluding splits, was 8.8%, and 8.3% including splits. Excluding the benefit of a lower rate of VAT, underlying like-for-like system sales were up 6.4%. Total order count grew 9.5% in the period, driven by collection up 40.3% and delivery up 1.5%.



Domino's Pizza Group noted that it has made good progress with new store openings with five in the quarter, bringing the total opened in fiscal 2021 to 18. These stores are trading ahead of the Group's expectations. Domino's remains on track to open up to 30 new stores by the end of the year and 200 stores in the medium term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de