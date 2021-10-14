

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (FRCOY.PK) on Thursday reported profit before tax of 265.872 billion Yen for the year ended August 2021, up from 152.868 billion Yen during the same period last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the Parent for the year increased to 169.847 billion Yen or 1,660.44 Yen per share from 90.357 billion Yen or 883.62 Yen per share a year ago.



Annual revenue increased to 2,132.992 billion Yen from 2008.846 billion Yen in the previous year.



The company declared a dividend of 240 Yen per share.



Looking forward to the next year, Fast Retailing expects to report revenue of 2,200 billion Yen and profit of 175 billion Yen or 1,713.26 Yen per basic share. Profit before tax is expected at 270 billion Yen.



Further, the company plans to pay out 260 Yen per share in the second quarter and 240 Yen per share during year end as dividends.



