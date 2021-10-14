

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) on Thursday said it received orders for 389 wind turbines, with a total rated output of 1,829 megawatts or MW, in the third quarter of 2021. This compares to orders of 271 wind turbines, with 1,229 MW, reported for the same three-month period last year.



Overall, excluding service business, the German firm generated order intake of 4,610 MW in the first nine months of current fiscal, compared to 3,759 MW, reported for the same period of 2020.



The company said largest single order in the third quarter came from Australia with the MacIntyre project with 162 turbines of the N163/5.X and a rated output of 923 MW. In addition, Nordex received orders from eleven other European countries and the largest individual markets were Germany, France, Ukraine, Ireland, and Poland.



'In addition to the major order from Australia, we again benefitted from our strong market position in Europe. In this context, the good demand for our Delta4000 series resumes continuously on a high level. Especially for the European markets we expect this to continue also supported by our recently presented turbine for the 6 MW+ class, the N163/6.X,' says Jose Luis Blanco, CEO, Nordex Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

