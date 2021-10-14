

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as expectations of a strong earnings season helped offset concerns about inflation and policy tapering by the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark DAX rose 105 points, or 0.7 percent, to 15,354 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Südzucker Group advanced 1.6 percent. The largest sugar producer in the world said, due to a significant jump in the second quarter, the group's consolidated operating result edged up moderately in first half of financial year.



Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group rallied 3.3 percent. The company said it received orders for 389 wind turbines, with a total rated output of 1,829 megawatts or MW, in the third quarter of 2021.



This compares to orders of 271 wind turbines, with 1,229 MW, reported for the same three-month period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

