

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.93 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.49 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $5.89 billion from $5.96 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.93 Bln. vs. $1.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $5.89 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.



