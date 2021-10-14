

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $3.22 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $18.83 billion from $19.32 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.12 Bln. vs. $3.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $18.83 Bln vs. $19.32 Bln last year.



