

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $120.40 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $99.13 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $997.99 million from $967.72 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

