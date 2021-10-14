

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) said Thursday that it will bring to market a 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks. The engine is a part of the company's strategy for its path to zero emissions.



The company its strategy focuses on new powertrains including advanced diesel, natural gas, hydrogen engines, hybrids, battery electric, and fuel cells along with an increased use of low carbon fuels and renewable electricity and related infrastructure.



The company noted that the expanding product lineup will help achieve Cummins' PLANET 2050 environmental goals which include lowering emissions from newly sold products by 30% by 2030 and a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, aligned with the Paris Climate Accord targets.



According to the company, the 15-liter engine will offer ratings up to 500hp and 1,850 ft-lbs of torque and is expected to weigh 500 lbs less than comparable 15-liter diesel engines currently available on the market while not requiring Selective Catalytic Reduction to meet 2024 California or Environmental Protection Agency emission standards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CUMMINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de