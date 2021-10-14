

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) shared 2021 environmental social governance or ESG report and 2025 diversity, inclusion, and belonging aspirations.



The company said it provided more than $40 million in financial and product donations for COVID-19 relief, food insecurity, and social justice causes globally in 2020.



This includes a $1 million donation to support food programs and social justice organizations in Black communities, including the United Negro College Fund, My Block My Hood My City, the Second Harvest Heartland food bank in Minneapolis, and 412 Food Rescue.



The company noted that it has made significant progress toward meeting its aim of using 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025.



After introducing Heinz Tomato Ketchup's first 100% recyclable cap in 2021, the Company will roll out its first circular tomato ketchup PET bottle to the European market in 2022.



The company noted that it is on track to follow through on its target to source 100% cage-free eggs globally by 2025.



The company aims to decrease water use intensity by 20% in high-risk watershed areas and by 15% across its manufacturing facilities, and to decrease energy use intensity by 15% and waste to landfill intensity by 20% across its manufacturing facilities.



