

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $118.5 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1530.8 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $12.45 billion from $11.02 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:



