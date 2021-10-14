

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. PPI for September and weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 9 have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. After the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it ticked down against the yen and the euro, it changed little against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was trading at 113.50 against the yen, 1.1601 against the euro, 1.3703 against the pound and 0.9218 against the franc around 8:32 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

