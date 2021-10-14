

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. is recalling about 6,900 units of Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets for potential risk of fall and injury hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the bicycle's fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.



The company has received two reports of the bicycle's steerer tube breaking after harsh frontal impact. However, no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets, with 'Tarmac' written on the back of the bicycle's seat tube. There is an integrated (hidden) cable routing through the bicycle's headset. 'Specialized' or 'SWORKS' are also printed on the bicycle's downtube.



The recalled bicycles and framesets were manufactured in Taiwan and imported into the United States by Morgan Hill, California-based Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.



The bicycles and framesets were sold at authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailers across the United States from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $3,300 and $15,000.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

