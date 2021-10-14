

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc (UAL), on Thursday announced the largest transatlantic expansion in its history, including 10 new flights and five new vogue destinations. All the new routes are set for opening in spring 2022.



The airline will now offer its air service to Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands.



Additionally, next year, United aims to add new flights to five popular European destinations, including Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich, and Rome.



Also, the air travel service provider is scheduled to resume flights in seven routes that were interrupted due to the pandemic, including Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Nice, and Zurich.



All flight services are subject to government approval, the American airline company said in a statement.



United will begin new capital to capital service between Washington, D.C. and Amman, Jordan starting May 5, 2022.



Beginning from May 13 next year, the company is set to add a third Portuguese destination to its global network with new flights between New York/Newark and Ponta Delgada in the Azores.



Beginning May 20, United is expecsated to become the only U.S. carrier to fly to Norway with flights launching between New York/Newark and Bergen.



It is also expanding its Spanish beach getaway destinations with three times weekly flights between New York/Newark and Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, launching on June 2.



The American carrier has also plans to start a new flight from New York/Newark to Tenerife. The airline will fly directly between the Canary Islands and North America with three-time weekly service launching June 9.



New daily flights between Denver and Munich are also joining the existing service from Denver to Frankfurt and London which will be resumed in March.



Daily flights between San Francisco and Bengaluru will start from May 26, followed by New York/Newark and Nice from April 29, and Chicago and Zurich beginning April 23.



A second daily flight between New York/Newark and Frankfurt is set to start from April 23, while flights from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York/Newark to Tokyo's Haneda airport are expected to begin by March 26.



