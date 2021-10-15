

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) has entered an agreement with PathAI, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered technology for pathology. The collaboration, which builds on Roche's Digital Pathology Open Environment, expands pathologist access to AI-powered technology to support companion diagnostic and drug development programs.



'Working together, Roche and PathAI will bring the latest leading technologies to pathologists through our digital pathology solution,' said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.



Roche will initially distribute PathAI-developed research-use-only algorithms through NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche's uPath enterprise software, spanning multiple cancer types.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de