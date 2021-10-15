

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said Friday that its Pilbara iron ore production for the third quarter slid by 4 percent to 83.3 million tonnes, while Pilbara iron ore shipments grew by 2 percent to 83.4 million tonnes.



Bauxite production for the quarter was 14.0 million tonnes, 3 percent lower than last year, hurt by equipment reliability issues and overruns on planned shutdowns at its Pacific operations.



During the third quarter, aluminium production slipped 3 percent to 0.8 million tonnes due to strike action at the Kitimat smelter, and Mined copper production was also 3 percent down at 125.2 thousand tonnes, on lower recoveries and throughput at Escondida, due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19.



Titanium dioxide slag production was down by 29 percent, and production of pellets and concentrate at IOC was 8 percent lower due to labour and equipment availability issues impacting product feed.



Looking ahead to the full year, the Group now expects Pilbara shipments to be in the range of 320 million - 325 million tonnes and refined copper guidance in the range of 190 thousand - 210 thousand tonnes. It now expects bauxite production of 54 million - 55 million tonnes for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de